(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rallied for a win over the Reds while the Royals were rallied against in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (85-60): Albert Pujols hit a game-tying home run for his 698th career shot in a 6-5 win for the Cardinals over the Reds (57-87). Nolan Arenado added two hits and two RBI, and Paul Goldschmidt finished with two hits, two runs and an RBI. Jack Flaherty struck out five in five innings and allowed four runs on six hits while Chris Stratton (9-4) got one out for the win. Ryan Helsley struck out the side in the ninth for his 18th save.
Kansas City Royals (57-88): The Royals allowed two runs in the eighth in a 2-1 loss to the Red Sox (70-74). Eight different Royals had one hit each with Salvador Perez driving in MJ Melendez. Jonathan Heasley threw 6 2/3 shutout innings with five strikeouts, allowing just two hits and three walks. Dylan Coleman (4-2) took the loss in allowing two runs on no hits and two walks.