(KMAland) -- The Royals beat the Astros for a second straight night while the Cardinals lost to the Phillies in MLB on Saturday.
St. Louis Cardinals (65-83): The Cardinals dropped a 6-1 game to the Phillies (81-67) in St. Louis. The Cardinals got a two-hit game from Masyn Winn, who came in on an RBI double by Paul Goldschmidt. Miles Mikolas (7-12) allowed five runs in six innings and struck out two to take the loss.
Kansas City (48-101): The Royals scored a 10-8 win over the Houston Astros (83-66). Logan Porter hit a home run in place of Salvador Perez, who doubled and drove in two runs. Bobby Witt Jr. pitched in two hits, two runs and an RBI, Michael Massey had two hits and scored once and Nelson Velazquez walked twice, drove in two and scored once. Cole Ragans gave up five runs in six innings, striking out seven in the process. James McArthur (1-0) threw 1 1/3 innings of shutout ball in relief and struck out two.