(KMAland) -- The Cardinals swept a doubleheader from the Reds, and the Royals shut out the Red Sox in MLB action on Saturday.
St. Louis Cardinals (87-60): The St. Louis Cardinals swept past the Cincinnati Reds (57-89) with 5-1 and 1-0 wins. In the opener, Tommy Edman had three hits and an RBI, and Yadier Molina finished with a home run among two hits with two RBI and two runs. Dakota Hudson (8-7) threw eight strong innings, giving up just one unearned run while striking out five. Game two went 11 innings and wasn’t finished until Paul Goldschmidt drove in the winning run on a fielder’s choice walk-off. Edman had another big game with three hits, and Jose Quintana threw eight shutout innings with six strikeouts and just two hits allowed. Steven Matz tossed one inning in relief to get the win.
Kansas City Royals (58-88): The Royals had no troubles with the Red Sox (70-75) in a 9-0 win at Fenway. Brady Singer twirled six shutout innings to move to 9-4 on the season, striking out five and giving up just five hits and a walk before Brad Keller, Carlos Hernandez and Anthony Misiewicz threw one shutout inning each in relief. Vinnie Pasquantino had three hits and three RBI, MJ Melendez added three hits, two RBI and four runs and Bobby Witt Jr. posted two hits and two RBI. Salvador Perez, Edward Olivares and Nathan Eaton all added two hits of their own in a 15-hit game for Kansas City.