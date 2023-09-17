(KMAland) -- The Royals' offense struggled to score in a loss while Jordan Walker's late homer carried the Cardinals to a win on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (48-102): The Astros (84-66) were a 7-1 winner over the Royals. Drew Waters drove in the Royals' only run while Nick Loftin accounted for two hits. Matt Duffy and Logan Porter each doubled in the loss. Jordan Lyles was the losing pitcher. He threw six innings, striking out six while allowing six hits and four earned runs.
St. Louis Cardinals (66-83): Jordan Walker's solo homer in the eighth inning gave the Cardinals a 6-5 win over the Phillies (81-68). Paul Goldschmidt homered and doubled while driving in three runs. Nolan Arenado had two hits, a double and two RBI. Andrew Knizner also had two hits. John King was the winning pitcher. Dakota Hudson threw five innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs in five innings. Ryan Helsley got his 11th save of the year.