(KMAland) -- The Cardinals handled the Padres while the Royals lost to the Mariners in MLB action on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (66-81): The Royals dropped a 6-2 decision to the Mariners. Whit Merrifield and Andrew Benintendi both had two hits while Hunter Dozier hit his 13th home run of the season. Jon Heasley went four innings and allowed four runs on six hits in his first career start.
St. Louis Cardinals (77-69): The Cardinals won again with three runs in the first and four in the eighth on their way to an 8-2 victory over the Padres. Dylan Carlson homered twice and drove in five while Tyler O’Neill went deep in the first inning. Paul Goldschmidt added two hits and scored twice, and Miles Mikolas (1-2) picked up his first win of the season with 5 2/3 three-hit shutout innings.