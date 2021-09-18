(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won their seventh straight while Kansas City rolled to a win in MLB action on Saturday.
St. Louis Cardinals (78-69): The Cardinals won their seventh straight over San Diego, 3-2, scoring all three runs in the eighth inning. Tyler O’Neill drove in two on a home run in the inning, and Tommy Edman finish with two hits and an RBI for St. Louis. Adam Wainwright gave up two runs in six innings, and Justin Miller threw a perfect eighth to get the win. Giovanny Gallegos tossed the ninth for his ninth save.
Kansas City Royals (67-81): The Royals rolled to an 8-1 win over the Mariners behind 15 hits and a strong performance from Kris Bubic (5-6), who gave up just one run on two hits and struck out two. Michael Taylor had a double, a home run and two RBI, and Whit Merrifield, Nicky Lopez, Andrew Benintendi, Adalberto Mondesi and Hunter Dozier also had multi-hit games.