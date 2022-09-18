(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both suffered losses in Major League Baseball action on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (58-89): The Red Sox (71-75) rocked the Royals in a 13-3 decision. Salvador Perez homered as one of his two hits while Vinnie Pasquantino doubled as one of his two hits and drove in a run. Edward Olivares and Drew Waters also doubled while Waters sent in a run among his two hits. Kris Bubic was the losing pitcher after allowing seven hits and five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (87-61): The Reds (58-89) posted a 3-0 shutout of the Cardinals on Sunday. St. Louis managed only two hits, which came from Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong. Jordan Montgomery was the losing pitcher after allowing seven hits and three earned runs with nine strikeouts.