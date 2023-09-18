(KMAland) -- Adam Wainwright won No. 200 while the Royals rallied past the Guardians in MLB on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (49-102): The Royals scored four runs in the eighth to take a 6-4 win over Cleveland (72-79). Drew Waters doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Nelson Velazquez hit his 14th home run of the season for Kansas City. Brady Singer struck out four in six innings before giving way to three scoreless relief innings. Tucker Davidson, Jackson Kowar (2-0) and James McArthur all pitched well with McArthur getting his first save.
St. Louis Cardinals (67-83): Adam Wainwright (5-11) went seven shutout innings, and the bullpen took it the rest of the way for a 1-0 win over Milwaukee (84-66). The win was Wainwright’s 200th career victory. John King got the next two outs, and Ryan Helsley went the final 1 1/3 frames with two strikeouts for his 12th save. The only run came on a Willson Contreras home run — his 20th of the season.