(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won their eighth straight, and the Royals struggled to a loss in MLB action on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (67-82): The Royals struggled to a 7-1 loss to the Mariners. Jackson Kowar (0-4) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings to take another loss. Nicky Lopez had a hit and an RBI to lead the offense, which managed just three hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (79-69): The Cardinals won their eighth straight, 8-7, over the Padres. Paul Goldschmidt doubled among two hits while Edmundo Sosa doubled twice and drove in two apiece. Dylan Carlson and Harrison Bader had two RBI apiece. Alex Reyes (9-8) threw the fifth and sixth innings and was tabbed with the win.