(KMAland) -- Jordan Montgomery led the Cardinals over the Cubs while the Royals took a one-run loss in Detroit in MLB action on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (53-80): The Royals dropped a 5-4 decision to the Tigers (51-81). Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run home run, and Kyle Isbel had two hits and drove in one to top the Kansas City offense. Daniel Lynch went five innings, struck out four and gave up four runs on five hits while Carlos Hernandez (0-4) surrendered a run and got just one out to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (77-55): The Cardinals rolled to an 8-0 win over the Cubs (56-76). Tommy Edman and Lars Nootbaar both went deep, combining to drive in five runs. Tyler O’Neill added two hits and two RBI, and Corey Dickerson, Yadier Molina and Edman posted two hits apiece. Jordan Montgomery (8-3) scattered seven hits, struck out four and walked just two in six shutout innings to get the win.