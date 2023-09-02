(KMAland) -- Both the Royals and Cardinals suffered losses in Saturday's MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (42-95): The Royals suffered a 9-5 loss to the Red Sox (70-66). MJ Melendez homered and doubled in the loss. Nelson Velazquez doubled and drove in two runs on two hits while Michael Massey and Maikel Garcia also doubled. Garcia had two hits and two RBI while Massey accounted for three hits. Alec Marsh was the losing pitcher. He allowed seven hits and six earned runs across 2 2/3 innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (58-78): The Cardinals fell to the Pirates, 7-6, after the Pirates plated two in the ninth. Tyler O'Neill, Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar all homered in the loss. O'Neill had three RBI while Walker drove in two on two hits. Drew VerHagen was the losing pitcher.