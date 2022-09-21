(KMAland) -- The Royals came back to beat the Twins while the Cardinals were goose-egged by the Padres on Tuesday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (59-89): The Royals came back from an early three-run deficit to take a 5-4 win over the Twins (73-75). Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez both hit home runs and had two hits each. Bobby Witt Jr. also had a two-hit game, and Melendez posted a team-best two RBI. Zack Greinke threw 5 1/3 innings, struck out three and allowed four runs on 10 hits. Dylan Coleman (5-2) was the winning pitcher, throwing a shutout inning in relief. Scott Barlow got the final five outs — three of them strikeouts — to earn his 22nd save.
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62): The Cardinals were shut out in a 5-0 loss to the Padres (82-66). Albert Pujols had two of the five St. Louis hits while Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Alec Burleson added one knock apiece. Adam Wainwright (11-10) struck out just one batter and allowed four runs on six hits in six innings to take the loss.