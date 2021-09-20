(KMAland) -- The Royals swept a doubleheader from the Indians while the Cardinals moved their win streak to nine with a win over the Brewers on Monday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (69-82): The Royals swept a doubleheader from the Indians, taking 7-2 and 4-2 victories. Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run in the first game, joining Hunter Dozier and Andrew Benintendi in smashing two-run shots. Brady Singer (5-10) went all seven innings with seven strikeouts. In game two, Nicky Lopez and Hanser Alberto finished with two hits apiece. Domingo Tapia threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to move to 3-0, and Scott Barlow pitched the ninth for his 14th save.
St. Louis Cardinals (80-69): Jon Lester won his 200th career game, and the St. Louis Cardinals won for the ninth straight game in a 5-2 victory over the Brewers. Nolan Arenado smashes a first-inning home run and drove in two, and Yadier Molina added two hits and two RBI of his own. Lester went six innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out two. Luis Garcia threw the ninth inning for his first save of the year.