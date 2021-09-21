(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won their 10th straight while the Royals took an L in Cleveland on Tuesday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (69-83): The Indians scored four runs in the first two innings and took a 4-1 win over the Royals. Hunter Dozier accounted for the only Kansas City run on a seventh inning home run while Whit Merrifield added two hits. Daniel Lynch (4-6) threw six innings, struck out five and allowed the four runs on four hits and three walks.
St. Louis Cardinals (81-69): The Cardinals won for the 10th straight game, edging past the Brewers for a 2-1 victory. Jake Woodford went five shutout innings, striking out five and allowing just two hits before Alex Reyes, Genesis Cabrera and Giovanny Gallegos threw shutout innings of relief. Tommy Edman had two hits and an RBI, and Tyler O’Neill also drove in a run for St. Louis in the win.