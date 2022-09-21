(KMAland) -- The Royals beat the Twins while the Cardinals were on the wrong end of a 1-0 battle Wednesday night.
Kansas City Royals (60-89): The Royals scored two runs in the first inning on the way to a 5-2 win over the Twins (73-76). MJ Melendez belted a solo home run while Salvador Perez had three hits, doubled and drove in a run. Vinnie Pasquantino also doubled while Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits and an RBI. Edward Olivares accounted for one hit and one RBI. Anthony Misiewicz got his first win of 2022 while Daniel Lynch tossed four innings with three strikeouts and one earned run on four hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (87-63): The Cardinals offense couldn't get much going in a 1-0 loss to the Padres. The St. Louis offense only posted two hits, which came from Albert Pujols and Juan Yepez. Miles Mikolas took the tough-luck loss with six strikeouts on three hits without an earned run.