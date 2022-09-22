(KMAland) -- The Royals finished a sweep of the Twins while the Cardinals narrowly avoided getting swept by the Padres in MLB action on Thursday.
Kansas City Royals (61-89): The Kansas City Royals finished a sweep of the Minnesota Twins (73-77), 4-1. Bobby Witt Jr. doubled among two hits while Kyle Isbel also had two hits for Kansas City in the win. Edward Olivares and Drew Waters each hit home runs for the Royals and Jonathan Heasley (4-8) went six innings with just one run allowed on two hits while striking out three. Brad Keller threw the ninth inning, striking out two for his first career save.
St. Louis Cardinals (88-63): The St. Louis Cardinals avoided their own sweep with a 5-4 win over the Padres (83-67). Brendan Donovan had a big hit, smashing a grand slam in the seventh inning while Lars Nootbaar also hit a solo home run. Both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado finished with two hits, and Jack Flaherty struck out nine in six innings to move to 1-1 on the season. Giovanny Gallegos threw the ninth for his 14th save.