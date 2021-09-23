(Milwaukee) -- The St. Louis Cardinals scored seven runs in the final three innings to take an 8-5 win over Milwaukee, sweeping a four-game set and winning for the 12th straight game.
Paul Goldschmidt had another big game with two home runs, three RBI and two runs, and Dylan Carlson posted three hits and two RBI. Yadier Molina also drove in two runs on one hit.
Adam Wainwright gave up five runs in just four innings, but T.J. McFarland (4-1) threw a scoreless inning of relief to get the win. Giovanny Gallegos addd his 12th save with a clean ninth.