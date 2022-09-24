(KMAland) -- Albert Pujols hit home runs No. 699 and 700 in leading the Cardinals to a win while the Royals were also victorious in MLB action on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (62-89): Brady Singer (10-4) struck out eight in seven innings, and the Royals nabbed a 5-1 win over the Mariners (82-68). MJ Melendez, Vinnie Pasquantino and Hunter Dozier all had two hits each, and Pasquantino drove in two runs for the Kansas City offense.
St. Louis Cardinals (89-63): Albert Pujols hits his 699th and 700th career home runs in leading St. Louis to an 11-0 win over the Dodgers (104-47). Pujols drove in five while Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson and Juan Yepez also hit home runs in the rout. Nootbaar finished with three hits and three RBI, and Yepez and Dylan Carlson pitched in two hits each. Jose Quintana, Zack Thompson and position player Corey Dickerson combined on the shutout with Quintana throwing the first 6 2/3 innings, striking out six in the process.