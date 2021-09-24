(KMAland) -- The St. Louis Cardinals added two more victories to their win streak on Friday while the Royals got a win as well.
Cardinals (85-69): The Cardinals swept the Cubs 8-5 and 12-4 for their 13th and 14th consecutive wins. In the first game, Paul Goldschmidt homered, drove in three and had two hits while Jose Rondon and Tyler O'Neill went deep, too, and Harrison Bader doubled. Alex Reyes got the win and J.A. Happ struck out six in four innings. In the second game, O'Neill homered again while Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar also went deep. Yadier Molina, Goldschmidt and Bader doubled. Nootbaar and O'Neill finished the night with three RBI apiece. Dakota Hudson earned the win on the hill.
Royals (70-83): The Royals scored runs in the seventh and eighth to beat the Tigers 3-1. Whit Merrifield had two RBI on zero hits while Ryan O'Hearn and Kyle Isbel registered two hits each. Isbel's hits were a double and a tripled. Adalberto Mondesi also tripled in the win. Carlos Hernandez tossed five innings of no-decision baseball, scattering two hits while Domingo Tapia got the win and Scott Barlow earned the save.