(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both took losses to West Division foes on Saturday in MLB action. 

Kansas City Royals (62-90): The Royals three-game win streak came to an end with a 6-5 loss to Seattle (83-68), which scored the go-ahead run in the ninth. Vinnie Pasquantino went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, and Drew Waters posted a triple among three hits and drove in one for the Kansas City offense. Bobby Witt Jr. also had a two-hit night in the loss. Kris Bubic struck out six in 4 2/3 innings to get a no-decision. Brad Keller (6-14) gave up the go-ahead run in the ninth.

St. Louis Cardinals (89-64): The Dodgers scored the first six runs, and the Cardinals lost a 6-2 decision. Nolan Arenado hit a home run among two hits and drove in two to lead the St. Louis offense. Jordan Montgomery (8-6) gave up six runs on seven hits in four innings to take the loss.

