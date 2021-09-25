(KMAland) -- The Cardinals set a new franchise record with their 15th straight victory while the Royals spoiled a solid start by Jonathan Heasley.
Kansas City Royals (70-84): The Royals lost a 5-1 decision to Detroit. Jonathan Heasley threw 5 1/3 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just three hits while striking out three in grabbing a no decision. The Royals got their only run on a Hunter Dozier RBI double. Dozier and Nicky Lopez finish with two hits each in the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (86-69): The Cardinals set a new franchise record with their 15th straight win in an 8-5 triumph over the Cubs. St. Louis scored three runs in the seventh and three runs in the ninth to make up most of their run total. Harrison Bader was 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and three runs scored, and Paul DeJong added a three-run shot. Tyler O’Neill also hit a home run, and KK Kim was a winner with one inning of relief. Jon Lester allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings.