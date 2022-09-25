(KMAland) -- The Royals used an 11-run inning to win their series with the Mariners while the St. Louis offense struggled again in a loss to the Dodgers on Sunday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (63-90): The Royals scored 11 runs in the sixth inning to take a 13-12 win over the Mariners (83-69). Michael Massey had a home run among two hits and drove in four, and Hunter Dozier posted three hits and two RBI. Bobby Witt Jr. and Ryan O’Hearn tallied two hits and two RBI apiece, and Vinnie Pasquantino and Edward Olivares also had two-hit games. Jose Cuas threw 1 1/3 innings and picked up the win to move to 4-2 while Scott Barlow tossed the ninth for his 24th save.
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65): The Dodgers held the Cardinals offense down in a 4-1 win. St. Louis had a two-hit game from Juan Yepez while Yadier Molina had a hit and an RBI. Adam Wainwright (11-11) lasted just three innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks.