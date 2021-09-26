(KMAland) -- The Cardinals pushed their win streak to 16 consecutive games while the Royals were also winners on Sunday.
Cardinals (87-69): The Cards' 16th consecutive win was a 4-2 victory over the Cubs. Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader went deep in the win while Tyler O'Neill had two hits. Jake Woodford tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs on six hits. The 16th straight victory is the most for a National League team since the 1951 New York Giants.
Royals (71-84): Kris Bubic tossed a gem to lead the Royals past the Tigers 2-0. Bubic allowed only two hits and struck out six in seven innings to get the win while Scott Barlow got the save. Nicky Lopez and Andrew Benintendi drove in the runs while Whit Merrifield had three hits and Salvador Perez contributed two, one of which was a double.