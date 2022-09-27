(KMAland) -- The Cardinals clinched the NL Central while the Royals blew a late lead in MLB action on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (63-91): The Royals blew a three-run lead late, and the Tigers (61-92) won a 4-3 10-inning battle. Michael A. Taylor had two hits, and Hunter Dozier hit a two-run home run for the Kansas City offense. Zack Greinke went seven strong innings, allowing zero runs on four hits while striking out two and walking just one. Anthony Misiewicz (1-2) gave up one run on two walks and a hit to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (90-65): The St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 win over the Brewers (82-72). Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and two RBI, and Dylan Carlson pitched in two hits and two runs for the Cardinals. Andrew Knizner hit a two-run home run to back Miles Mikolas (12-13), who gave up just one run and struck out nine in six innings.