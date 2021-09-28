(KMAland) -- The Cardinals clinched a playoff spot with their 17th straight win while the Royals got another Salvador Perez home run in a win over Cleveland on Tuesday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (72-85): The Royals took a 6-4 win over Cleveland. Salvador Perez hit his 47th home run, doubled and scored three times, and Andrew Benintendi smacked a two-run home run in the win. Ervin Santana went three shutout innings in relief, allowing three hits and striking out three, while Josh Staumont worked 1.1 innings to move to 4-3.
St. Louis Cardinals (88-69): The Cardinals won their 17th straight and clinched the second wild card in the National League with a 6-2 win over the Brewers. Nolan Arenado, Jose Rondon and Dylan Carlson all hit home runs for St. Louis in the victory. Adam Wainwright moved to 17-7 with just two runs allowed over six innings, striking out four in the win.