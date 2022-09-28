(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both losers in Major League Baseball action Wednesday evening.
Kansas City Royals (63-92): The Tigers were a 2-1 winner despite being outhit by the Royals, who posted 10 hits. Edward Olivares had three hits while Vinnie Pasquantino and Kyle Isbel posted two hits each. MJ Melendez homered for the Royals' lone run. Daniel Lynch took the loss after striking out four on five hits with two earned runs in six innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (90-66): The Brewers were a 5-1 winner. Andrew Knizner homered as one of his two hits while Ben DeLuzio doubled. Jose Quintana struck out seven but took the loss after allowing four hits and one earned run in five innings.