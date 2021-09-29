(KMAland) -- Salvador Perez tied a Royals record while the Cardinals finally lost in Wednesday's MLB action.
Royals (73-85): The Royals plated five runs in the first two innings in a 10-5 win over the Indians. Three of those early-inning runs came off a home run from Perez -- his 48th of the season. Perez's homer tied the franchise record, previously set by Jorge Soler in 2019. Hunter Dozier had two RBI and tripled while Michael A. Taylor, Hanser Alberto, Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez each doubled. Greg Holland earned the win.
Cardinals (88-70): The Cardinals' bid for an 18th consecutive win fell short, falling to the Brewers 4-0. St. Louis managed only three hits, which came from Dylan Carlson, Jose Rondon and Lars Nootbaar. Miles Mikolas received the loss, surrendering seven hits and three earned runs while striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings.