(KMAland) -- The Cardinals edged past Pittsburgh while Kansas City took another loss to the Red Sox in MLB on Sunday.
St. Louis Cardinals (59-78): The Cardinals edged past Pittsburgh (63-74) for a 6-4 win. Jordan Walker hit a solo home run among two hits and scored twice while Richie Palacios added two hits of his own in the win. Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson added a single and two RBI each, and Tommy Edman posted one hit, two walks and two runs. Zach Thompson (4-5) struck out six in seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits. Giovanny Gallegos pitched a clean ninth inning for his 10th save.
Kansas City Royals (42-95): The Royals took another loss to the Red Sox (70-66), 7-3. Dairon Blanco had a hit and two RBI, and Salvador Perez had a team-high two hits and drove in one run for Kansas City, which scored two of their three runs in the ninth. Taylor Clarke started and went one shutout inning, but Zack Greinke (1-14) took the defeat while allowing three runs in 3 2/3 innings. James McArthur added 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.