(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both beat first place teams on Friday in dominant fashion.
Kansas City Royals (60-74): Carlos Hernandez threw six strong innings to move to 5-1 on the season, allowing just two runs on five hits while striking out three, in a 7-2 win over the White Sox. Michael A. Taylor and Andrew Benintendi had three hits each with four total RBI, and Salvador Perez finished with two hits and two runs. Carlos Santana also posted a pair of safeties for the Royals.
St. Louis Cardinals (69-64): The Cardinals scored eight combined runs in the first three innings and rolled to a 15-4 win over the Brewers. Nolan Arenado homered twice and had three RBI, and Yadier Molina smacked a ninth-inning grand slam in the win. Edmundo Sosa, Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader also hit home runs behind Adam Wainwright (14-7), who allowed just two runs — one earned — on four hits in 6 1/3 innings.