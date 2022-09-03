(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both winners in Saturday’s Major League Baseball action.
Kansas City Royals (54-80): The Royals put up 15 hits in a 12-2 win over the Tigers. Nick Pratto, MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel and Bobby Witt Jr. each homered for the Royals. Isbel drove in four runs and scored twice, Witt had three RBI, Melendez sent in two runs on two hits and Pratto had two hits and scored twice. Nate Eaton doubled and tripled as two of his four hits while driving in two runs, and Nicky Lopez tripled. Michael A. Taylor added two hits, including a double. Jonathan Heasley got the win on the mound after allowing only two earned runs on eight hits in seven innings.
Cardinals (78-55): The Cardinals used a six-run third inning for an 8-4 win over the Cubs (56-77). Yadier Molina had two hits, three RBI and doubled while Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill and Tommy Edman each belted homers. Edman’s dinger was one of his two hits, Goldschmidt had two hits and O’Neill scored two runs. Adam Wainwright earned the win.