(KMAland) -- The Cardinals edged the Brewers for another win while the Royals lost to the Indians in MLB action on Thursday.
St. Louis Cardinals (89-70): The Cardinals edged past the Brewers for their 18th win int he last 19 games, 4-3. Dylan Carlson hit two home runs, drove in three and scored twice, and J.A. Happ struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings to move to 10-8 on the year. He scattered nine hits and gave up just three runs while Luis Garcia worked his second save.
Kansas City Royals (73-86): The Royals took a 6-1 loss to the Indians. Angel Zerpa made his ML debut with five innings, allowing three hits and two unearned runs while striking out four and walking one. Andrew Benintendi, Carlos Santana and Cam Gallagher all had two hits each for the Royals.