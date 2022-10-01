Albert Pujols
Photo: MLB

(KMAland) -- Albert Pujols hit No. 701 in a Cardinals win while the Royals dropped their fourth straight in MLB action on Friday.

Kansas City Royals (63-94): The Royals dropped their fourth straight in a 6-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians (89-68). Kansas City managed just four hits, including home runs from Drew Waters and Michael Massey. Brady Singer (10-5) struck out six in 5 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits to take the loss.

St. Louis Cardinals (91-66): Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, and the Cardinals were 2-1 winners over the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-98). Paul Goldschmidt added a two-hit night while Nolan Arenado drove in one run on one hit. Jack Flaherty (2-1) struck out six in six innings, giving up just one run on four hits and two walks. Ryan Helsley worked the ninth inning for his 19th save.

