(KMAland) -- The Royals lost a shootout while the Cardinals were shutout on Saturday.
Royals (60-75): The White Sox grabbed a 15-8 win. Salvador Perez homered and drove in five on two hits while Carlos Santana also homered. Nicky Lopez recorded two hits and Emmanuel Rivera doubled. Daniel Lynch was charged with the loss, surrendering five hits and six earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.
Cardinals (69-65): The Brewers held the Cardinals to only three hits in a 4-0 contest. Tommy Edman had two of the Cardinals' hits. Nolan Arenado accounted for the other. Jake Woodford went 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision. He surrendered only two hits and struck out five. Kwang Hyun Kim surrendered seven hits and four earned runs in 1 2/3 innings, earning the loss.