Kansas City Royals (43-96): The Royals rolled to a 12-1 win over the White Sox (53-85). Edward Olivares was 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs to lead the 16-hit attack. Maikel Garcia also had three hits, drove in one run and scored twice, and Drew Waters and Nick Lofton both posted two hits and two RBI apiece. Nelson Velazquez cranked his 10th home run and drove in two runs, and MJ Melendez added a two-hit game. Meanwhile, Cole Ragans stayed hot on the mound with seven strikeouts over six innings, allowing just one hit. Collin Snider gave up an unearned run in two innings, and Steven Cruz threw a clean ninth.