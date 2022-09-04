(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both winners with Bobby Witt Jr. and Albert Pujols providing game-winning hits in MLB action on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (55-80): Bobby Witt Jr. hit a go-ahead double in the eighth, and the Kansas City Royals nabbed a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers (51-83). Witt Jr. had two hits while Michael A. Taylor doubled among three, and Nicky Lopez pitched in two hits and an RBI. Max Castillo worked the first 4 2/3 innings, striking out five and giving up just two runs on five hits. Dylan Coleman (4-1) was the winning pitcher with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, and Scott Barlow threw the ninth for his 21st save.
St. Louis Cardinals (79-55): Albert Pujols hit his 695th career home run in the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie, and the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs (56-78), 2-0. Miles Mikolas tossed eight shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three, and Ryan Helsley twirled a scoreless ninth for his 13th save. Tommy Edman added two hits and scored on Pujols’ two-run shot.