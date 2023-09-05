(KMAland) -- The Cardinals held off the Braves while the Royals won via walk-off balk for the second time this season on Tuesday in MLB.
Check out the recaps below.
St. Louis Cardinals (60-78): A hot start helped the Cardinals to a 10-6 win over the Braves (90-47). Nolan Gorman homered twice and drove in three while Jordan Walker and Tyler O’Neill had one home run each among three hits apiece, driving in four runs and scoring five times combined. Paul Goldschmidt also had a two-hit night. Miles Mikolas (7-10) went 6 2/3 innings, struck out two and allowed three runs on eight hits to get the win. John King and Ryan Helsley both had scoreless relief appearances.
Kansas City Royals (44-96): The Royals walked off via a balk for the second time this season, taking a 7-6 win over the White Sox (53-86). Bobby Witt Jr.’s double in the ninth tied the game before the balk allowed Maikel Garcia to come in with the winning run. MJ Melendez, Michael Massey and Nelson Velazquez all had a home run among two hits apiece while Melendez and Massey drove in two runs each. Brady Singer gave up six runs in five innings, but Angel Zerpa followed with three shutout innings. Jackson Kowar (1-0) threw a clean ninth to get the win.