(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both losers In Major League Baseball action on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (55-81): The Royals suffered a 6-5, 10-inning loss to Cleveland (69-64). Drew Waters hit his first career home run – a two-run shot in the fifth – for the Royals. Waters also doubled, as did Salvador Perez, who plated one run. MJ Melendez and Michael A. Taylor also added one RBI. Carlos Hernandez took the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (79-56): The Nationals (48-87) blanked the Cardinals 6-0. The Cardinals managed only three hits from Tyler O’Neill, Yadier Molina and Tommy Edman. Jack Flaherty took the loss despite allowing only one earned run on six hits with six strikeouts in five innings.