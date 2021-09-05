(KMAland) -- Brady Singer and the Royals shutout the White Sox while the Cardinals blew a four-run ninth inning lead in a loss to the Brewers on Sunday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (61-75): Brady Singer tossed seven shutout innings, striking out six and allowing just four hits, in a 6-0 win for Kansas City over the White Sox. Salvador Perez blasted his 41st home run — a three-run shot in the first — and Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez both had two hits each in the victory.
St. Louis Cardinals (69-66): Daniel Vogelbach hit a pinch-hit walk-off grand slam to finish a five-run bottom of the ninth, and Milwaukee shocked St. Louis, 6-5. Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes were touched up in the ninth, getting just one out before the Vogelbach slam. Tyler O’Neill hit a home run among three hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Harrison Bader had two hits and two RBI for the Cardinals on offense.