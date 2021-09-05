Brady Singer
Photo: MLB

(KMAland) -- Brady Singer and the Royals shutout the White Sox while the Cardinals blew a four-run ninth inning lead in a loss to the Brewers on Sunday in MLB action.

Kansas City Royals (61-75): Brady Singer tossed seven shutout innings, striking out six and allowing just four hits, in a 6-0 win for Kansas City over the White Sox. Salvador Perez blasted his 41st home run — a three-run shot in the first — and Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez both had two hits each in the victory.

St. Louis Cardinals (69-66): Daniel Vogelbach hit a pinch-hit walk-off grand slam to finish a five-run bottom of the ninth, and Milwaukee shocked St. Louis, 6-5. Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes were touched up in the ninth, getting just one out before the Vogelbach slam. Tyler O’Neill hit a home run among three hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Harrison Bader had two hits and two RBI for the Cardinals on offense.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.