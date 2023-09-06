(KMAland) -- The Cardinals out-hit the Braves while the Royals dropped a tight one to the White Sox in MLB on Wednesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (61-78): The Cardinals scored early and late on their way to an 11-6 win over the Braves (90-48). Paul Goldschmidt, Willson Contreras, Nolan Gorman and Masyn Winn all hit home runs for St. Louis in the victory. Gorman and Contreras drove in three, and Goldschmidt and Alec Burleson drove in two each. Dakota Hudson (6-1) got the win despite giving up five runs in five innings.
Kansas City Royals (44-97): The Royals fell to the White Sox (54-86), 6-4. Kansas City got all of their offense on two-run home runs from Edward Olivares and Nelson Velazquez. Drew Waters also had a two-hit game. Jordan Lyles (4-16) gave up three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings to take the loss. James McArthur did have an inning of scoreless relief to highlight the Kansas City pitching.