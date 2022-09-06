(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both played 4-1 games with the former winning and the latter losing in MLB action on Tuesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (80-56): Jose Quintana (5-6) threw five strong innings, and Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan hit home runs in a Cardinals 4-1 win over the Nationals (48-88). Quintana gave up just one run on five hits while striking out five, and Ryan Helsley pitched the ninth for his 13th save. Gorman had two hits and two RBI, and Corey Dickerson pitched in two hits of his own in the win.
Kansas City Royals (55-82): The Royals managed just one run on four hits in a 4-1 loss to the Guardians (70-64). Salvador Perez hit a solo home run — his 20th of the season — to lead the Kansas City offense. Michael A. Taylor added two hits for the offense. Kris Bubic (2-11) took the loss, giving up three runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out four.