(KMAland) -- The Royals edged past the Orioles while the Dodgers handled the Cardinals in regional MLB action on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (62-75): Salvador Perez and Andrew Benintendi had run-scoring hits in the eighth inning to lift Kansas City to a 3-2 win over Baltimore. Domingo Tapia (2-0) threw 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief to get the win, and Scott Barlow tossed the ninth for his 11th save. Hanser Alberto had a home run, and Benintendi posted a team-high two hits for the Royals. Kris Bubic went the first 5 1/3 innings, striking out four and giving up just two runs on six hits and a walk.
St. Louis Cardinals (69-67): The Dodgers scored four in the first and won a 5-1 meeting with St. Louis. The Cardinals had just six hits with five of them coming from the top-of-the-order combination of Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt had three hits, and Edman had two. Miles Mikolas (0-2) gave up five runs on five hits and two walks in five innings to take the loss.