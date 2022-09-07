(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both grabbed walk-off wins on Wednesday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (56-82): The Royals rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth for a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians (70-64). MJ Melendez singled in the game-tying run, and Salvador Perez hit the walk-off sacrifice fly for Kansas City. Perez had two of the Royals’ six hits while Zack Greinke threw six innings, struck out two and allowed one run on six hits. Scott Barlow (6-4) was the winning pitcher, throwing a clean ninth.
St. Louis Cardinals (81-56): The Cardinals rallied for five runs in the bottom of the ninth to pick up a 6-5 win over the Washington Nationals (48-89). Tommy Edman doubled in two runs to finish the rally while Nolan Arenado, Corey Dickerson and Yadier Molina also drove in runs in the inning. Jordan Montgomery struck out six in 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits, and Jake Woodford (4-0) worked around two hits in the ninth for the win.