(KMAland) -- The Cardinals took down the Reds while the Royals were edged by Toronto in MLB on Friday.
St. Louis Cardinals (62-79): The Cardinals were 9-4 winners over the Reds. Nolan Arenado had three hits, drove in a run and scored twice, and Willson Contreras blasted a three-run home run for St. Louis in the win. Luken Baker also had one hit and three RBI, Tyler O’Neill posted two hits and scored once and Matthew Liberatore (3-5) struck out three in 1 1/3 innings to get the win in relief.
Kansas City Royals (44-98): The Royals fell to the Blue Jays (78-63), 5-4. Salvador Perez had three hits and drove in one run while Dairon Blanco hit a solo home run for the Kansas City offense. Freddy Fermin totaled two hits, and Bobby Witt Jr. doubled and scored. Nick Loftin chipped in an RBI triple. Carlos Hernandez (1-10) was the losing pitcher, allowing three runs and getting just one out. Alec Marsh struck out six in four innings of one-run relief.