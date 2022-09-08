(KMAland) -- The St. Louis Cardinals suffered an 11-6 loss to the Nationals Thursday afternoon.
St. Louis (81-57) scored a run in the first and two more in the second, but Washington (49-89) used one run in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth to grow a lead. The Nationals iced the game with four runs in the ninth while accounting for 18 hits on the day.
Yadier Molina homered twice and accounted for three RBI while Brendan Donovan doubled as one of his three hits. Tommy Edman had two hits, as did Corey Dickerson, who posted two RBI.
Andre Pallante took the loss while Adam Wainwright threw five innings of no-decision baseball with nine hits, four earned runs and two strikeouts.