(KMAland) -- The Cardinals held off the Dodgers while the Royals blew up in the eighth of a loss to the Orioles on Wednesday in MLB.
St. Louis Cardinals (70-68): The Cardinals held off a late rally from the Dodgers to take a 5-4 win. Adam Wainwright (15-7) threw 8 1/3 innings to get the victory, allowing four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. Giovanny Gallegos grabbed his fifth save in recording the final two outs. Yadier Molina and Tyler O’Neill both hit home runs, and Edmundo Sosa finished with two hits and an RBI for St. Louis.
Kansas City Royals (62-77): The Royals allowed nine runs in the eighth inning in a 9-8 loss to the Orioles. The blow-up spoiled six shutout innings from Mike Minor, who allowed just five hits and struck out three. Andrew Benintendi had three hits, including a three-run home run in the ninth, and drove in five runs, and Salvador Perez bashed his 42nd home run. Whit Merrifield added three hits and three runs.