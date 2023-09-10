(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won a one-run contest while the Royals lost on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (44-99): The Royals put up only two hits in a 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays (79-63). Edward Olivares homered as one their two hits. Drew Waters also had a double. Zack Greinke suffered his 15th loss of the season. He threw 3 2/3 innings, striking out four on four earned runs and six hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (63-79): The Cardinals were a 4-3 winner over the Reds (73-71). Willson Contreras homered as one of his two hits and drove in three runs. Nolan Gorman added two hits while Tommy Edman had three hits. Lars Nootbaar doubled and drove in a run. Zack Thompson was the winning pitcher. He struck out six on five hits with three earned runs in five innings. Ryan Helsley got the save.