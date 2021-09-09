(KMAland) -- St. Louis and Kansas City were both winners in MLB action on Thursday.
St. Louis Cardinals (71-68): Tyler O’Neill went deep, Andrew Knizner had two hits and an RBI and Alex Reyes threw two shutout innings for St. Louis in a 2-1 win over the Dodgers. Jake Woodford gave up just one run in four innings, and Giovanny Gallegos earned his sixth save with a two-strikeout ninth inning.
Kansas City Royals (63-77): The Royals took the series split with a 6-0 win over the Orioles. Carlos Hernandez moved to 6-1 with six shutout innings, giving up just three hits. Nicky Lopez had a home run among three this and drove in two, and Hunter Dozier doubled, homered and drove in two of his own in the win.