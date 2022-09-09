(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals were both routed in MLB action on Friday evening.
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58): Pittsburgh (51-86) rolled to an 8-2 win over the Cardinals. Tommy Edman had two hits and drove in a run, and Corey Dickerson doubled and had one RBI for St. Louis in the loss. Miles Mikolas (11-11) gave up four runs on eight hits in five innings, but he struck out eight and walked just two.
Kansas City Royals (56-83): The Royals were routed by the Detroit Tigers (53-85), 10-2. Nate Eaton was the only player with multiple hits for Kansas City, finishing with two knocks, an RBI and a run scored. Bobby Witt Jr. also drove in a run on one hit. Daniel Lynch (4-10) gave up six runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings to take the loss.