(KMAland) -- The St. Louis Cardinals became the first team in Major League Baseball history to capture five Gold Glove awards in one season. The Kansas City Royals also nabbed two Gold Glove winners.
For St. Louis, Paul Goldschmidt (1B), Tommy Edman (2B), Nolan Arenado (3B), Tyler O’Neill (LF) and Harrison Bader (CF) were winners. Kansas City’s winners were Andrew Benintendi (LF) and Michael A. Taylor (CF).
View the complete list of winners below.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
1B: Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis
2B: Tommy Edman, St. Louis
SS: Brandon Crawford, San Francisco
3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis
LF: Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis
CF: Harrison Bader, St. Louis
RF: Adam Duvall, Miami/Atlanta
C: Jacob Stallings, Pittsburgh
P: Max Fried, Atlanta
AMERICAN LEAGUE
1B: Yuli Gurriel, Houston
2B: Marcus Semien, Houston
SS: Carlos Correa, Houston
3B: Matt Chapman, Oakland
LF: Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City
CF: Michael A. Taylor, Kansas City
RF: Joey Gallo, Texas/NY Yankees
C: Sean Murphy, Oakland
P: Dallas Keuchel, Chicago