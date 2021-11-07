MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- The St. Louis Cardinals became the first team in Major League Baseball history to capture five Gold Glove awards in one season. The Kansas City Royals also nabbed two Gold Glove winners.

For St. Louis, Paul Goldschmidt (1B), Tommy Edman (2B), Nolan Arenado (3B), Tyler O’Neill (LF) and Harrison Bader (CF) were winners. Kansas City’s winners were Andrew Benintendi (LF) and Michael A. Taylor (CF).

View the complete list of winners below.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis

2B: Tommy Edman, St. Louis

SS: Brandon Crawford, San Francisco

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis

LF: Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis

CF: Harrison Bader, St. Louis

RF: Adam Duvall, Miami/Atlanta

C: Jacob Stallings, Pittsburgh

P: Max Fried, Atlanta

AMERICAN LEAGUE 

1B: Yuli Gurriel, Houston

2B: Marcus Semien, Houston

SS: Carlos Correa, Houston

3B: Matt Chapman, Oakland

LF: Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City

CF: Michael A. Taylor, Kansas City

RF: Joey Gallo, Texas/NY Yankees

C: Sean Murphy, Oakland

P: Dallas Keuchel, Chicago

