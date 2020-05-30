(Omaha) -- Major League Baseball confirmed on Friday that Omaha will not host the MLB Draft this year.
The plan initially was for the MLB draft to take place at the Holland Center as a lead-up to the College World Series. The coronavirus pandemic canceled the college baseball season and the CWS. The MLB Draft was also shrunk from 40 to five rounds.
The draft will be June 10th and 11th at MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. The opening round will be on the 10th with rounds two through five on the 11th.